When we last met Catcher, the throwback post-Punks from New York City, they had just dropped their new album The Fat Of A Broken Heart, which is out now and streaming on all DSPs. Today they have shared a self-directed music video for “Behind a Bleeding Heart,” the final single off their album. The band is just heating up for summer, as they have a tour booked with Liily and Model/Actriz starting soon. Watch the clip now!

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO