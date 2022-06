Dean College named Boston University Associate Provost and Dean of Students Kenneth Elmore to be its 14th president, succeeding Paula Rooney, who announced her retirement in October after leading the Franklin, Mass. college for 27 years. Echoing an increasingly popular dual leadership strategy, Dean named former Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus to be its first-ever chancellor, responsible for business development, alumni and community relations, facilities, technology and strategic planning, while Elmore focuses on academic affairs, student life, enrollment and retention.

