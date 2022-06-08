ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Dhamanjie

 3 days ago

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Dhamanjie

(MARE) - Dhamanjie is an easygoing boy of African American descent. He has a good sense of humor and enjoys making others laugh. In his downtime, Dhamanjie enjoys watching cartoons with his favorite superheroes and playing with his Lego sets. Dhamajnie is a smart student who is thriving academically.

Legally freed for adoption, Dhamanjie is in need of permanent and loving home where he could gradually transition. He will do well in a single or two-parent family that can give him a lot of attention, structure and consistency. Dhamanjie visits with his siblings a few times per year, and this should continue once he is with his new family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org .

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.

