Oris Buckner III paid a steep price for his turn as a whistleblower who told the truth about racist abuses carried out by his fellow New Orleans Police Department cops. Four decades ago, Buckner, who died recently at 70, exposed a stunning pattern of brutality targeting Algiers residents in the wake of the still-unsolved killing of a White officer; four Black residents were killed during a pair of police raids, and others were rounded up, beaten and even tortured with plastic bags over their heads to get them to talk about the murder.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO