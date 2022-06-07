Craig Weinberg Victorious in Milbank City Council Race

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO