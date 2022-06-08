How law enforcement could be affected by bipartisan gun reform laws

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
June 11 (Reuters) - Police in northwest Idaho arrested more than two dozen members of a white nationalist group on Saturday and charged them with planning to stage a riot near a LGBTQ pride event, authorities said. Lee White, police chief in the city of Coeur D'Alene, told reporters 31...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A movement for peace across Chicago Saturday included a race against gun violence that took place over part of Grant Park. And it's no coincidence the race was there. Not only is it a central location but also it is steps away from Millennium Park, where 16-year-old Seandell Holliday was killed almost a month ago -- on a Saturday around the same time the race kicked off. "Our boys and our young men of color have goals, dreams and aspirations. They don't want to die as a gunshot victim," said Vondale Singleton, founder and CEO of CHAMPS.Singleton was...
