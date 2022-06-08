The Boilermaker Road Race is looking for the public’s help in naming a guide dog it is sponsoring through Freedom Guide Dogs, the organization announced recently on its Facebook page.

“This little guy will be trained in no time, but right now he needs a name,” Boilermaker officials said.

The three top names currently are Baker (Boiler + Maker), Strider and Miles, according to the Facebook post.

Boilermaker officials are asking residents to drop their name suggestions in the comment section of the Facebook post.

Officials will announce the winning name this weekend.

Freedom Guide Dogs breeds, raises, trains and places successful working guide dogs with the blind and visually impaired, according to the post.

Following a two-year hiatus, the Boilermaker will return to its traditional second Sunday in July for the race's 45th anniversary. The race will take place Sunday, July 10.

Ed Harris is the Oneida County reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Ed Harris at EHarris1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Utica Boilermaker wants help naming guide dog it is sponsoring