CHARLOTTE – This week alone I’ve had two clients come in to get relief from sciatic nerve pain. Generally speaking, people call sciatic nerve pain anything that starts in the low back/buttocks area and continues down the leg to the knee. Some people also have the pain extend to their foot....
CHARLOTTE – At Passionate Paws Animal Hospital, fur babies are an essential part of the family. Just like with our human children, it is important to think ahead and make plans to ensure that our fur babies are cared for if something happens to us. “It should all be...
WAXHAW, NC – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Luke for adoption. “This week we’d love to take a moment to introduce you to Luke. This sweet boy is a Lab/Terrier mix, and at 6 years young is in the perfect sweet spot of adulthood. He is doing his best to adjust to a new life without the Dad he loved so much. Luke is still active, loves to run, play fetch & just enjoy his life! He likes other dogs but prefers to be the king of his castle, and would truly thrive as the only dog in the home. He is sweet as can be and the most loyal, loving dog you’ll ever meet! His foster mom tells us he is the best boy, likes his crate, is house trained, and is just an all-around sweetheart. He even waits by the door for her to come back when she has to leave the house. He loves kids but doesn’t quite know his size, and at 75 lbs, would be too much for a home with babies or toddlers. Luke is loyal and loving, super cuddly, and just wants to please his people. He will be the best friend you’ve always wanted! Don’t miss out on this handsome, loyal, green-eyed boy! Submit your application to foster or adopt Luke on our website at www.southcharlottedogrescue.com!”
MARVIN, NC – On behalf of the Village of Marvin Council and myself, we would like to congratulate all of the Graduates of the Class of 2022 at Marvin Ridge High School. We are very aware of all of the hard work you have put into your time at Marvin Ridge High School over the past four years. Having a past graduate of MRHS and two current students working their way through the high school program, I truly appreciate all that you have accomplished!
