Vehicle drives into a crowd in Berlin, at least 10 injured – Gemany’s rbb24

A truck full of masked men from the Patriot Front extremist group were arrested near an Idaho city’s Pride in the Park event, police say.Law enforcement stopped a U-haul truck in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday afternoon and detained 31 people, all wearing the same outfit, who were inside, according to KREM2.The men inside the U-haul were all dressed the same in khakis, blue shirts, beige hats and a white cloth covering their faces. Officers cuffed them with zip ties, put them in police vans and took them away from the scene.Police said the men had shields, shin guards, riot...

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 51 MINUTES AGO