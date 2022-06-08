ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourne, MA

New Buzzards Bay waste plant is up and running at nearly 50% capacity

By Paul Gately
Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago

BUZZARDS BAY – The new sewage treatment plant at Queen Sewell Park off the village bypass, financed as a key economic development catalyst for Main Street’s revival, is operating at up to 50% of capacity, according to Town Administrator Marlene McCollem.

A noise issue is being resolved, McCollem told Board of Selectmen members, in their role as sewer commissioners, on May 31. The punch list is down to a few items and the park/playground has loam and was re-seeded behind the National Guard Armory .

Weston & Sampson is the plant operator and commissioners over the next 18 months will consider retaining the engineering company or hiring a new firm.

”Is it time to transition to having our own operator?” Selectman Peter Meier said.

“We still have a ways to go to set up our sewer department,” Selectman Jared McDonald replied. “We have some time.”

McCollem said she has no immediate recommendation on Weston & Sampson.

What does Wareham have to do with Bourne's waste water?

In the wider wastewater realm as it relates to Buzzards Bay sewering, McCollem said Wareham is bonding $9 million to upgrade its Agawam River treatment plant. She said Bourne’s share of that financing is nearly 19%.

“I’m still trying to fully understand the upgrade pieces,” she said. “We’re still in flux on the $1.8 million payment. I’m still getting more information.”

Wareham treats Buzzards Bay wastewater under terms of an inter-municipal agreement (IMA) promulgated by state environmental officials in the late 1980s in part to help restore Buttermilk Bay water quality.

Bourne makes regular treatment payments to Wareham; with concerns about sewer billing being pitted against broad optimism that the IMA can be strengthened to Bourne’s advantage.

Sewer Commission Chairman Mary Jane Mastrangelo, wary of miscalculations, said it is important to understand Wareham’s bonding and sewerage billing to Bourne. “We have to be kept in the loop for what we’re involved with and what we’re not involved with.”

McCollem is re-working sewer department expenses and warned commissioners to be “prepared for not as much retained earnings” in fiscal 2023 as projected this year.

“Even though revenue is strong and bills can be paid, retained earnings will be modest,” she said.

Commissioners await more details about the long-delayed opening of the Calamar Apartments at canal-side across from Town Hall. Calamar’s Jerry Hill advised the board the opening will be in the later fall. But Building Inspector Ken Murphy doubts September or even Thanksgiving are viable.

The 100-unit complex means more sewer department revenue, commissioners said.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: New Buzzards Bay waste plant is up and running at nearly 50% capacity

