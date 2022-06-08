First Alert Forecast: Fog and low visibility possible Thursday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’ll be the cool before the heat this weekend. High temperatures on Friday will come back closer to average and in the middle 70s. On Saturday and Sunday, most locations will be warming into the upper 70s. Rain chances will be low but not zero on Friday and Sunday. There is a chance of scattered showers developing over the area towards the late afternoon and early evening hours. The big story will be the heat next week. The data continues to point to a hot Tuesday and Wednesday where the heat index could be at 100°. This would be the third and forth time this year when highs hit or exceed 90°. Overall rain chances under the strong ridge will remain low.

2 DAYS AGO