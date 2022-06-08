First Alert Forecast: Fog and low visibility possible Thursday morning
By Matt Engelbrecht
WNDU
3 days ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A few clouds are possible throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. Highs will remain in the lower to middle 70s due to a breeze from the west. An overall very nice day! High of 73...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs remain mild, in the middle 70s and humidity will stay low. A very nice day to get out and enjoy the outdoors before the heat and humidity increase. High of 76 degrees. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’ll be the cool before the heat this weekend. High temperatures on Friday will come back closer to average and in the middle 70s. On Saturday and Sunday, most locations will be warming into the upper 70s. Rain chances will be low but not zero on Friday and Sunday. There is a chance of scattered showers developing over the area towards the late afternoon and early evening hours. The big story will be the heat next week. The data continues to point to a hot Tuesday and Wednesday where the heat index could be at 100°. This would be the third and forth time this year when highs hit or exceed 90°. Overall rain chances under the strong ridge will remain low.
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Starting Monday, June 13, a section of Stateline Road will be closed for utility work in Niles Township. The area will be closed to traffic between M-51 and Hollyhock Road. The detour route will direct drivers through Indiana by Hollyhock Road to Auten Road to 9-33/M-51.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The popular Shortcakes on the Blacktop fundraiser took place on Friday in South Bend. The event took place in the parking lot of the Cathedral of St. James. The drive-thru line was backed up onto Lafayette Boulevard. The money raised is going to several local...
The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coroner's Office says an infant died from an intentional fentanyl poisoning late last year in northeast Fort Wayne.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Alzheimer’s and Dementia of Northern Indiana, powered by Real Services hosted it’s 32nd annual Stand By Me, Alzheimer’s and Dementia walk to raise money for their services that provide assistance and resources. Those affected by these diseases, like Paula Abraham, whose...
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) -Strawberry season is in full swing in Michiana. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Lehman’s Orchard. They opened for U-Pick on Wednesday. Steve Lecklider, the farm manager, said the crop is bountiful this year. Visitors should be able to pick for about a month. “We’re excited...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting on Thursday night at Laurel Woods Apartments in South Bend. South Bend Police were called to the 800 block of W. Laurelwood Court around 6:40 p.m. on the report of a possible shooting. When officers arrived on scene,...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police continue to investigate a deadly shooting on South Bend’s East Side Tuesday night. Police say 28-year-old Curtis Shelby of South Bend was killed after multiple shots were fired just before 10 p.m. near 33rd and Marshall Avenue. That’s just outside the prosper apartments...
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Central Satellites softball team was looking to win its first state championship in program history on Friday night. Unfortunately, they fell short of that goal. The Satellites lost 11-5 to the Tecumseh Braves in the Class 1A State Championship at Bittenger Stadium in...
It’s alleged that Dustin Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage Road in South Bend, where he pulled a gun and took the car by force. Indiana Sen. Todd Young became the first political candidate in the Hoosier State to be endorsed by the National Border Control Council.
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - On Friday, the Michigan State Police hosted the ‘Bike with a Cop’ event. The event was held in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Benton Harbor. Kids ages 5-12 were in attendance and given a brief bicycle safety lesson before the ride.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 51-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified by the Allen County Coroner’s office as the victim of a fatal crash Tuesday morning. The coroner’s office says Matthew W. Becher, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The Fort...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Allen County Coroner's Office identified the man killed after his car crashed into a motel sign Monday morning on the northwest side of Fort Wayne. At 9:39 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash at the Regency Inn...
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — The Monticello man who died after trying to swim in the Tippecanoe River over the weekend has been identified. 72-year-old Robert Guinnup was in a boat with his wife near the Bluewater public access ramp on the Tippecanoe River in Monticello. He realized he had...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend man has been charged with carjacking an Uber driver. The incident happened in February, but Dustin Hartline, 29, was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on May 25. It’s alleged that Hartline arranged an Uber ride to the Walmart on Portage...
