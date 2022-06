Are you an early riser? Monday is our lie-in day; on Sundays we get up early. We have dogs, so we have that routine. I’ll be up at 6, 6.30am to let them out, then I’ll have coffee, do some reading, go for a walk before the kids start to stir. Usually there’s a soccer game my son Darby is going to, so we’re trying to figure out how long it’s going to take us to get there with all the traffic. And then it’s watching the Premier League or Formula One.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO