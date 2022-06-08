ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Historic marker program celebrates local suffragist Alice Scott Abbott

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the centennial of the passing of the 19th Amendment, the National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites and the William G. Pomeroy Foundation have partnered to launch a new historic marker program commemorating the history of women’s suffrage in the United States. American Association of University...

Barney O. Spurlock Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by family members at his home in Palm Coast.

Barney O. Spurlock Jr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 surrounded by family members at his home in Palm Coast. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The family will receive friends in the memorial room of the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. Immediately following the mass, family and friends are invited to a reception and time of fellowship at the Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S. Flagler Beach beginning at 12:15 PM. Interment with military Honors will be held on Friday, June 17 at 10:00 AM in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, Mims FL. He was born on November 1, 1930 in Brooklyn NY preceded in death by his mother, Corrine Borre Caldwell, his father Barney O Spurlock and the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Janet D Spurlock. He worked in labor relations for the Pennsylvania Railroad, Boeing and American Airlines, and retired as Senior Vice-President of Marketing for American Airlines. He served in the Marine Corp in Korea in the early 1950’s rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, the Palm Coast Elks Lodge, and Pine Lakes Country Club. For many years, Barney was an active member of the Marine Corp League, volunteering his time for their annual banquet and the Toys for Tots Drive. A truly talented handyman-Mr. Fix-It, he could always be found in his workshop repairing or manufacturing items around the house or building toys for his sons; Soap Box Derby Cars, sleds, baseball backstops and skateboards to name a few. He was a tireless volunteer and at one point was a Volunteer Connecticut State Trooper receiving recognition for his many hours of service. A true family man, Barney also enjoyed reading, was an avid golfer, played softball and was quick to help in any situation always having a Band Aid in his pocket. He is survived by his four sons; Barney P Spurlock and his wife Frances and children Donny, Sam and Paige of St. Petersburg FL, Christopher A. Spurlock and his wife Terry and sons Malcolm and Cotter of Cranford NJ, David M. Spurlock and his wife Rana and daughter Sarah of Gaithersburg MD, and Michael J. Spurlock and his wife Cecilia and children Vanessa, Alejandro and Luis of St. Augustine FL. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Marine Corp League, Detachment #876 scholarship fund, the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
