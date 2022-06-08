ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Essential Guide to Father's Day in Dallas

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Father's Day, we wanted to think outside our New Balance 608s and instead find some options with a little more pep. So, we queried our staff of foodie writers who eat a lot of food, at a lot of places and have a good idea of what's hot and what's...

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
advocatemag.com

Owner of East Dallas institutions Cigarz Bona Pizza, The Goat dies

William “Bill” Weiss, who owned Cigarz Bona Pizza and The Goat, has died. Weiss died Wednesday, June 8, Cigarz announced on its Facebook page. The Goat has been an East Dallas watering hole for decades, and we wrote a story about it in 2020. Lota Dunham bought the...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plano, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Frisco, TX
Dallas, TX
Government
dmagazine.com

Hoque Global’s Plan for New 270-Acre Mixed-Use Development in South Dallas

Dallas-based Hoque Global announced its newest property under development: the 270-acre University Hills project near the intersection of I-20 and Lancaster Road, and only a short drive from The University of North Texas at Dallas. Collectively with the city of Dallas and other community stakeholders, Hoque Global plans to transform...
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Handel
Dallas Observer

First Look: Hurtado Barbecue Readies for Grand Opening in Little Elm

We had a chance to get an early peek at the newest Hurtado Barbecue restaurant opening in Little Elm (100 Hardwicke Lane) before their grand opening this weekend. It was about a year ago that owner and pitmaster Brandon Hurtado promised a second restaurant after a successful venture at his original location in Arlington. Fast forward a year and here we are getting a first look at his second beautiful location, replete with a full-service bar, a large indoor dining room with more shaded tables outside and a menu for budding barbecue enthusiasts.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

A Timeless Mediterranean Estate In The Reserve Of Southlake

5 bedrooms | 7 bathrooms | 1.45 Acres | Subdivision: Reserve Of Southlake. This timeless Mediterranean estate is situated on nearly 1.5 acres of lush beauty in the prestigious Reserve of Southlake. This home is the spot for entertaining guests both indoors and outdoors. The first floor has an inviting layout with a media room, primary and guest suites, a gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast book, two half-baths, a primary laundry room and formals with 21-foot ceilings, as well as a cozy Rotunda sitting room with a fireplace. The downstairs flooring has elegantly combined real wood and travertine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulled Pork#Ice Cream Parlor#Cream Cheese#Vegan#Food Drink#The Essential Guide#El Jefe#Ultimate Bbq Dad#Eventbrite Rare Books Bar
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
Southlake Style

6 Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Specials

Father’s Day is just a few weeks away, and one great gift for Dad is a delicious meal. Luckily, there are several restaurants both close to home and across the Metroplex that are more than ready to treat Dad this year. Whether you stay close to Southlake or splurge in Dallas, these restaurants are serving up delectable specials this Father’s Day.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas looks at an area that many people associate with barbeque and southern food. However, Dallas is a huge urban city that features cuisines from all ethnic groups. Italian cuisine is rich, heavy, and rustic. What’s not to love? Dallas’s restaurants have a great variety of Italian dishes on their menus, and many are of exceptional quality. If you love this traditional cuisine, you may wonder where the best places are in Dallas, Texas. From family-owned pizzerias to trendy hot spots, these top ten Italian restaurants have something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, June 8-14

Essie Graham’s From A Different View at the Eisemann Center. Film cameras are incredibly fun and surprising tools. Local photographer Essie Grahamis showcasing her works at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through June 26. From a Different View offers Graham’s keen observations of daily life, missed moments and stunning imperfections, created with a variety of film cameras (including instant). Find out more on the Eisemann website.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CandysDirt

Designing For Candy: Dallas Architect Stephen Chambers Recalls Infamous Party Home of Candy Montgomery

Stephen Chambers was just starting out decades ago as a young Dallas architect when he was approached by Candy and Pat Montgomery to design their perfect home. It would become “the best party house” in eastern Collin County — a prominent backdrop in Candy, the Hulu miniseries about a gruesome 1980 Dallas-area murder in the Wylie-Fairview-Lucas area.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DFW Juneteenth Celebrations 2022

Celebrate Juneteenth with NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and NBC LX at Opal’s Walk for Freedom on Saturday, June 18. It all starts at 10 a.m. at Evans Avenue Plaza which is located at 1050 Evans Avenue in Fort Worth. Walk with 96-year-old community activist, Nobel Peace Prize nominee and...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy