Fear Factor: After Uvalde, Teachers Are Scared and Reformers Want Change. Again.

Uvalde and Buffalo survivors, families must testify before House committee. Nine witnesses will testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Wednesday about the elementary school massacres in Uvalde, Texas, and the racially motivated massacre of 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in a black neighborhood. Lawmakers are holding the hearing amid a scourge of gun violence that has resulted in more than 200 mass shootings this year, according to statistics compiled by The Washington Post. Over the past three weeks, mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa in Oklahoma have shocked the nation and sparked debate. Witnesses will include Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old girl who smeared herself with the blood of her slain friend and played dead to survive the Uvalde shooting. Parents of the victims, a pediatrician, gun safety advocates, the president of a teachers’ union and the Buffalo police commissioner are also expected to attend. A package of gun control laws is expected to pass the House this week. But that will likely stagnate in the Senate.

