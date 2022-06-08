ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, June 8-14

By Merritt Martin
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEssie Graham’s From A Different View at the Eisemann Center. Film cameras are incredibly fun and surprising tools. Local photographer Essie Grahamis showcasing her works at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through June 26. From a Different View offers Graham’s...

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Victory Park Hosts “Boho Market” This Weekend

Victory Park welcomes The Boho Market for it’s Father’s Day pop-up on Saturday, June 11, from 2 pm to 8 pm. Shop all your Father’s Day finds at this weekend’s Boho Market with more than a dozen DFW locally owned businesses set up along Victory Park Lane. You can find vintage artisan goods of all kinds; clothing, home decor, woodwork candles and more.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Dallas Opera Does Away With Paid Subscriptions on Streaming Platform

For decades the Dallas Opera has been bringing star-studded shows and performances to Dallas: from the outstanding U.S. debuts of international artists such as Dame Joan Sutherland and Plácido Domingo to the premieres of shows such as composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer’s critically acclaimed opera based on Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. The Dallas Opera even hosted a record-setting simulcast of Mozart’s The Magic Flute at Cowboys Stadium, which attracted 15,000 viewers in April 2012.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
CW33 NewsFix

This weekend is National Outlet Shopping Day! Here are some deals in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Outlet Shopping Day is this weekend and from June 11-12 you expect some great deals in North Texas. Here are some places you can celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day in North Texas. In celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, Grapevine Mills will be participating in...
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas looks at an area that many people associate with barbeque and southern food. However, Dallas is a huge urban city that features cuisines from all ethnic groups. Italian cuisine is rich, heavy, and rustic. What’s not to love? Dallas’s restaurants have a great variety of Italian dishes on their menus, and many are of exceptional quality. If you love this traditional cuisine, you may wonder where the best places are in Dallas, Texas. From family-owned pizzerias to trendy hot spots, these top ten Italian restaurants have something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Here are the latest updates from 5 businesses at Legacy West in Plano

New restaurant concepts, luxury clothing brands and pet-friendly changes at Legacy Hall highlight the latest news happening at Plano’s popular mixed-use development that includes corporate offices, multifamily homes, retail shopping and eateries. 1. Mendocino Farms, a fast-casual restaurant known for its wide-ranging and seasonally inspired menu options is slated...
PLANO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupi Kaur
Person
Schumann
Person
Virginia Woolf
Dallas Observer

The Essential Guide to Father's Day in Dallas

For Father's Day, we wanted to think outside our New Balance 608s and instead find some options with a little more pep. So, we queried our staff of foodie writers who eat a lot of food, at a lot of places and have a good idea of what's hot and what's not. Some Stan Smith's perhaps; enduring class and still a bit sporty.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
FRISCO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Performance Drive#The Dallas Public Library#Crawfish Boil At#Shell Shack Plano
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Lupe Fiasco, Machine Gun Kelly, Calexico and More

Whether you're into blues, blood harmony, boy bands, big beat or anything in between, there is a place for you some time this week in North Texas. Fans have two chances to catch the blues, funk and soul band Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears in Dallas or Denton (or both). Friday night will require some decision making between The Cactus Blossoms in Dallas, Lupe Fiasco in Fort Worth or a dual CD release party for two great local bands in Arlington. Saturday, fans can dance the night away at Camp Nowhere in Fair Park or get their fill of pop-punk with Machine Gun Kelly. On Sunday, local punks gather in Deep Ellum for a charity event, and early next week, Dallas will see shows from Latin fusion band Calexico, jazz fusion act Joe Jackson and pop superstars Backstreet Boys. It's a busy concert week for sure, North Texas, but we believe you'll make the right choice.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt

Designing For Candy: Dallas Architect Stephen Chambers Recalls Infamous Party Home of Candy Montgomery

Stephen Chambers was just starting out decades ago as a young Dallas architect when he was approached by Candy and Pat Montgomery to design their perfect home. It would become “the best party house” in eastern Collin County — a prominent backdrop in Candy, the Hulu miniseries about a gruesome 1980 Dallas-area murder in the Wylie-Fairview-Lucas area.
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy