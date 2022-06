Pride Month is off to a great start in Dallas, even if some conservatives are upset about drag queens existing in front of children, like those who protested a family-friendly pride event this past weekend. But last weekend also saw a great turnout at events like the Pride Festival and the Alan Ross Freedom Parade. Even after the official events, the party moved over to Oak Lawn and kept going until 4 o’clock Sunday morning.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO