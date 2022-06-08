ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Winning the Lotería at Four Corners Brewing

By Lauren Drewes Daniels
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Four Corners started in the craft beer business in 2012, just a handful of breweries were operating in North Texas. Skip ahead 10 years, and now it's a thriving scene that weighs in with around 100 breweries, and Four Corners had a big hand in that. Specifically, the...

www.dallasobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

5 Top Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

There are several great places to get a tasty ice cream scoop across Dallas.Lama Roscu/Unsplash. The summer heat has arrived, other than spending time at the pool or at your favorite bar, summer is the perfect time to cool off with a cone or scoop of ice cream. Don't let the current heatwave keep you from finding the perfect ice cream scoop.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

This weekend is National Outlet Shopping Day! Here are some deals in DFW

DALLAS (KDAF) — National Outlet Shopping Day is this weekend and from June 11-12 you expect some great deals in North Texas. Here are some places you can celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day in North Texas. In celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, Grapevine Mills will be participating in...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Four Corners, TX
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas looks at an area that many people associate with barbeque and southern food. However, Dallas is a huge urban city that features cuisines from all ethnic groups. Italian cuisine is rich, heavy, and rustic. What’s not to love? Dallas’s restaurants have a great variety of Italian dishes on their menus, and many are of exceptional quality. If you love this traditional cuisine, you may wonder where the best places are in Dallas, Texas. From family-owned pizzerias to trendy hot spots, these top ten Italian restaurants have something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Hurtado Barbecue Readies for Grand Opening in Little Elm

We had a chance to get an early peek at the newest Hurtado Barbecue restaurant opening in Little Elm (100 Hardwicke Lane) before their grand opening this weekend. It was about a year ago that owner and pitmaster Brandon Hurtado promised a second restaurant after a successful venture at his original location in Arlington. Fast forward a year and here we are getting a first look at his second beautiful location, replete with a full-service bar, a large indoor dining room with more shaded tables outside and a menu for budding barbecue enthusiasts.
LITTLE ELM, TX
cravedfw

Victory Park Hosts “Boho Market” This Weekend

Victory Park welcomes The Boho Market for it’s Father’s Day pop-up on Saturday, June 11, from 2 pm to 8 pm. Shop all your Father’s Day finds at this weekend’s Boho Market with more than a dozen DFW locally owned businesses set up along Victory Park Lane. You can find vintage artisan goods of all kinds; clothing, home decor, woodwork candles and more.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

5 Essential Late-Night Dining Options in DFW

Eating well in the wee morning hours can be a chore.Call Me Fred/Unsplash. Finding a spot to eat in the early morning hours can be a hassle. Many local restaurants shut down their kitchens are closed by midnight, if not earlier. I know this from personal experience, I worked at a restaurant and it closed at 9 p.m., that's not helpful for those looking for some late-night munchies.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loter A#Food Drink
advocatemag.com

Owner of East Dallas institutions Cigarz Bona Pizza, The Goat dies

William “Bill” Weiss, who owned Cigarz Bona Pizza and The Goat, has died. Weiss died Wednesday, June 8, Cigarz announced on its Facebook page. The Goat has been an East Dallas watering hole for decades, and we wrote a story about it in 2020. Lota Dunham bought the...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford's Garage sets opening date for Plano restaurant

Ford's Garage plans to open a new restaurant June 13 at 3904 Dallas Parkway, Plano. Styled like a 1920s service station with vintage Ford vehicles, gas pumps and fixtures, Ford’s Garage offers gourmet burgers and American comfort food entrees, such as meatloaf, chili, and macaroni and cheese, according to the eatery’s website. It also offers a variety of American craft beers, wine and cocktails. The restaurant will open in the building formerly occupied by Razzoo's Cajun Cafe, which closed in December 2019 after 20 years of service at that location. According to a listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website, Ford's Garage did an estimated $1 million in renovation work on the building. 469-940-3673. www.fordsgarageusa.com.
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Southlake Style

A Timeless Mediterranean Estate In The Reserve Of Southlake

5 bedrooms | 7 bathrooms | 1.45 Acres | Subdivision: Reserve Of Southlake. This timeless Mediterranean estate is situated on nearly 1.5 acres of lush beauty in the prestigious Reserve of Southlake. This home is the spot for entertaining guests both indoors and outdoors. The first floor has an inviting layout with a media room, primary and guest suites, a gourmet kitchen that opens to the family room and breakfast book, two half-baths, a primary laundry room and formals with 21-foot ceilings, as well as a cozy Rotunda sitting room with a fireplace. The downstairs flooring has elegantly combined real wood and travertine.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Things To Do In Dallas, June 8-14

Essie Graham’s From A Different View at the Eisemann Center. Film cameras are incredibly fun and surprising tools. Local photographer Essie Grahamis showcasing her works at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Drive, Richardson) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays through June 26. From a Different View offers Graham’s keen observations of daily life, missed moments and stunning imperfections, created with a variety of film cameras (including instant). Find out more on the Eisemann website.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

How To Repair Cracked Tiles In Your Dallas Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.mrhandyman.com/dallas/about-us/ask-a-pro/2021/may/how-to-repair-cracked-tiles-in-your-dallas-home/. Discovering a cracked tile on your floor or backsplash is frustrating. Not only is the surface ruined aesthetically, but cracks also cause a range of problems. For instance, broken areas are likely to get worse. What starts off as a hairline fracture could eventually shatter—especially if exposed to pressure from a falling object.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy