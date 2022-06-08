Trigg Watson Is Making High-Tech Magic For a Cause

Whether you're into blues, blood harmony, boy bands, big beat or anything in between, there is a place for you some time this week in North Texas. Fans have two chances to catch the blues, funk and soul band Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears in Dallas or Denton (or both). Friday night will require some decision making between The Cactus Blossoms in Dallas, Lupe Fiasco in Fort Worth or a dual CD release party for two great local bands in Arlington. Saturday, fans can dance the night away at Camp Nowhere in Fair Park or get their fill of pop-punk with Machine Gun Kelly. On Sunday, local punks gather in Deep Ellum for a charity event, and early next week, Dallas will see shows from Latin fusion band Calexico, jazz fusion act Joe Jackson and pop superstars Backstreet Boys. It's a busy concert week for sure, North Texas, but we believe you'll make the right choice.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO