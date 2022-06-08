ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Trigg Watson Is Making High-Tech Magic For a Cause

By Tyler Daniels
Dallas Observer
 2 days ago

We can all use a little magic right now. Luckily, Southern Methodist University alumni Trigg Watson is putting on two shows Saturday, June 11, in the Bishop Arts Theater Centre (215 S. Tyler St.). And Watson has a good cause up his sleeve: The shows will support nonprofit organization Big D...

Dallas Observer

The Dallas Opera Does Away With Paid Subscriptions on Streaming Platform

For decades the Dallas Opera has been bringing star-studded shows and performances to Dallas: from the outstanding U.S. debuts of international artists such as Dame Joan Sutherland and Plácido Domingo to the premieres of shows such as composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer’s critically acclaimed opera based on Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. The Dallas Opera even hosted a record-setting simulcast of Mozart’s The Magic Flute at Cowboys Stadium, which attracted 15,000 viewers in April 2012.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Revenge of the Panther City

In 1875, Dallas lawyer Robert Cowart wrote a famous article in the Dallas Daily Herald about a fictitious panther freely roaming the streets of Fort Worth without anyone noticing this wild beast—Cowart’s jab at categorizing Fort Worth as a sleepy village. This, of course, sparked retaliation by the proud citizens of Fort Worth who took his criticism to heart and, in turn, adopted the panther as the city’s mascot, which is still evident throughout the city today.
DALLAS, TX
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Dallas, Texas looks at an area that many people associate with barbeque and southern food. However, Dallas is a huge urban city that features cuisines from all ethnic groups. Italian cuisine is rich, heavy, and rustic. What’s not to love? Dallas’s restaurants have a great variety of Italian dishes on their menus, and many are of exceptional quality. If you love this traditional cuisine, you may wonder where the best places are in Dallas, Texas. From family-owned pizzerias to trendy hot spots, these top ten Italian restaurants have something for everyone.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Best Songs by Queer North Texas Artists for Your Pride Playlist

Pride Month is off to a great start in Dallas, even if some conservatives are upset about drag queens existing in front of children, like those who protested a family-friendly pride event this past weekend. But last weekend also saw a great turnout at events like the Pride Festival and the Alan Ross Freedom Parade. Even after the official events, the party moved over to Oak Lawn and kept going until 4 o’clock Sunday morning.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Lupe Fiasco, Machine Gun Kelly, Calexico and More

Whether you're into blues, blood harmony, boy bands, big beat or anything in between, there is a place for you some time this week in North Texas. Fans have two chances to catch the blues, funk and soul band Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears in Dallas or Denton (or both). Friday night will require some decision making between The Cactus Blossoms in Dallas, Lupe Fiasco in Fort Worth or a dual CD release party for two great local bands in Arlington. Saturday, fans can dance the night away at Camp Nowhere in Fair Park or get their fill of pop-punk with Machine Gun Kelly. On Sunday, local punks gather in Deep Ellum for a charity event, and early next week, Dallas will see shows from Latin fusion band Calexico, jazz fusion act Joe Jackson and pop superstars Backstreet Boys. It's a busy concert week for sure, North Texas, but we believe you'll make the right choice.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Essential Guide to Father's Day in Dallas

For Father's Day, we wanted to think outside our New Balance 608s and instead find some options with a little more pep. So, we queried our staff of foodie writers who eat a lot of food, at a lot of places and have a good idea of what's hot and what's not. Some Stan Smith's perhaps; enduring class and still a bit sporty.
DALLAS, TX
KTEN.com

How To Repair Cracked Tiles In Your Dallas Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.mrhandyman.com/dallas/about-us/ask-a-pro/2021/may/how-to-repair-cracked-tiles-in-your-dallas-home/. Discovering a cracked tile on your floor or backsplash is frustrating. Not only is the surface ruined aesthetically, but cracks also cause a range of problems. For instance, broken areas are likely to get worse. What starts off as a hairline fracture could eventually shatter—especially if exposed to pressure from a falling object.
DALLAS, TX
Channelocity

Best Places to Eat in Dallas, Texas

Dallas, TX is one of the largest metropolitan cities and the second largest state in the United States. It is also one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country as well. With millions of visitors coming to this major city, it is not surprising that there are many hundreds of restaurants to choose from.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Van Leeuwen's Ice Creams Makes Waves in Dallas

Dallas has become a hot spot for fans of sweet and cold. With new popsicle, gelato and ice cream shops paving the streets of Dallas, the typical sweet-toothed foodie’s dilemma has shifted from finding one good dessert option to choosing between many. Van Leeuwen [Van-loo-in], originally founded in Brooklyn,...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Grooming Christian Nationalists?

Three years ago, Jessica was excited about the change in ownership at her kids’ school. There would be new resources and equipment for her children, she thought. We are concealing Jessica’s true identity to protect her from retaliation. But that was three years ago. Last month, Jessica decided...
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

New Restaurants And More In Downtown Plano

You don’t have to go out to the city to spend a day trying some of North Texas’ best food. In downtown Plano, you, your family and your friends can enjoy a variety of restaurants, from stacked burgers to hearty seafood. Historic downtown Plano has evolved over the...
PLANO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pride Flags Burned Outside North Texas Home

An investigation is underway into who scorched nearly a dozen pride flags outside a home in Corsicana. Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said it happened between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. the morning of June 2. It was hours after Terry Garner and Keith Dowler displayed them in their front...
CORSICANA, TX

