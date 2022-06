Portal-style first-person puzzle shooter The Entropy Centre has been announced during the GamesRadar Future Games Show livestream. While players won’t be thinking with portals, they’ll be using some kind of energy beam gun to manipulate objects and time as they progress through the game’s interior space-station environments. The game also seems to feature some degree of destructible objects. Akin to Portal, it doesn’t appear to feature traditional first-person shooting combat, although there may be some hostile enemies to contest with.

