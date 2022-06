Gas price averages continue to set record highs across the national and statewide stage. Triple-A reports that the cost of a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Pennsylvania this morning is $5.07 a gallon, marking a one cent increase since yesterday, a 16 cent increase since last week and an increase of 51 cents over the past month. Last year at this time, Pennsylvania had an average gas price of $3.18 per gallon.

19 HOURS AGO