ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Taiwan May export growth steady despite supply chain snarls, outlook positive

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Recasts, adds details)

* Taiwan May exports +12.5% y/y vs +13% Reuters poll

* Exports to China +0.8% y/y (previous month +10.6%)

* May imports +26.7% y/y vs +19.75% in poll

* Finance ministry expects June exports +11% to +15% y/y

* Outlook good on chip demand, Ukraine war an uncertainty

TAIPEI, June 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s exports rose for a 23rd straight month in May on the back of sustained demand for technology despite China’s tough COVID-19 lockdowns, and the government said the outlook was good even as the Ukraine war and inflation cast shadows on demand.

Exports rose 12.5% in May from a year earlier to $42.08 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday, the second highest monthly figure on record.

That was slower than the 18.8% leap recorded in April, but largely in line with the forecast from a Reuters survey of analysts for a 13% rise for the month.

The ministry attributed the May growth to strong technology demand, even as China’s strict COVID-19 lockdowns “disrupted some export momentum”.

Exports of electronics components rose 25.9% in May to $16.71 billion, with semiconductor exports jumping 28.3% from a year earlier.

Many companies expect global chip shortages to last at least for the rest of the year, which will continue to fill Taiwanese semiconductor firms’ order books.

Firms such as TSMC , the world’s largest contract chipmaker, are major suppliers to Apple Inc and other global tech giants, as well as providers of chips for auto companies and lower-end consumer electronics.

The finance ministry warned of uncertainty over the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures, but said the outlook continued to be bright for semiconductors for applications including in the auto sector.

May exports to China, Taiwan’s largest trading partner, grew an annual 0.8% to $15.81 billion, compared with a 10.6% on-year rise in April, as many cities remained under lockdown. China has begun to relax virus restrictions in some places in recent weeks, though analysts say its zero tolerance COVID policy is a major risk factor that could extend into next year.

Exports to the United States were up 15.5%, slower than a 26.6% jump recorded the previous month.

China will release its May trade data on Thursday.

Taiwan’s May imports rose 26.7% to $39.68 billion, a historic high and better than economists’ expectations of a 19.75% rise, after an increase of 26.7% in April.

Taiwan could see June exports increase in the range of 11% to 15% from a year earlier, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Jeanny Kao and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#The Ministry Of Finance#Taiwanese#Tsmc#Apple Inc
Reuters

Russia and China open cross-border bridge as ties deepen

June 10 (Reuters) - Russia and China opened a new cross-border bridge in the far east on Friday which they hope will further boost trade as Moscow reels from sweeping Western sanctions imposed over its actions in Ukraine. The bridge linking the Russian city of Blagoveshchensk to the Chinese city...
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Reuters

U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. approves $120 mln sale to maintain Taiwanese warships

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - The United States has approved a possible $120 million sale of parts to help Taiwan maintain its warships, which the island's defence ministry said would help ensure combat readiness in the face of China's "frequent activities" near the island. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency...
MILITARY
Reuters

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed by former President Donald Trump, after the Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The current exterior color scheme...
POTUS
Reuters

Channelling Ukraine, Taiwan says it won't yield to pressure

TAIPEI, June 10 (Reuters) - Taiwan, like Ukraine, is determined to defend itself and confident this resolve will "rally fellow democracies to our cause", President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, vowing not to bend to pressure from authoritarianism. Over the past two years, Taiwan has faced increasing military and diplomatic...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy