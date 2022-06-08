Video: UFC 275 media day staredowns

Valentina Shevchenko may try to join an exclusive club after UFC 275. Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in MMA today, having defended her UFC flyweight title six consecutive times since capturing it in 2018. She hunts for her seventh consecutive defense on Saturday when she takes on Taila Santos in UFC 275’s co-main event, and if “The Bullet” does emerge victorious, a shot at two-division glory against the woman holding the UFC bantamweight belt may not be far off.

