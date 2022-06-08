Video: UFC 275 media day staredowns

The Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video showcases one of the great fights in UFC history. At UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event. Weili...
Jake Paul’s next fight will take place at The World’s Most Famous Arena. Paul announced on Friday that his next boxing match will take place Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York against an opponent yet to be announced. The announcement also reveals that the event will air on Showtime PPV.
Many of Cain Velasquez’s longtime teammates and friends continue to rally support for the former UFC heavyweight champion, who remains in jail on attempted murder charges and faces an arduous legal battle. “To see his family not have him over a system that has failed us is not fair...
Valentina Shevchenko is a really, really good fighter. Let’s get that out of the way right up front when discussing what makes the reigning UFC flyweight champion such a dynamic force of nature. But simply having better skills than an opponent doesn’t always lead to success in the cage. So what exactly separates Shevchenko from so many other fighters at the top of the sport?
Valentina Shevchenko may try to join an exclusive club after UFC 275. Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in MMA today, having defended her UFC flyweight title six consecutive times since capturing it in 2018. She hunts for her seventh consecutive defense on Saturday when she takes on Taila Santos in UFC 275’s co-main event, and if “The Bullet” does emerge victorious, a shot at two-division glory against the woman holding the UFC bantamweight belt may not be far off.
Can Glover Teixeira continue his incredible run and defend his UFC light heavyweight title at 42 years old, or will Jiri Prochazka bring the chaos and begin his own reign of terror?. Teixeira and Prochazka meet in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 275 fight card in Singapore. Ahead of...
Valentina Shevchenko is arguably the UFC’s most dominant champion, but UFC president Dana White warns not to underestimate her next challenger. On Saturday, Shevchenko goes for the seventh straight defense of her flyweight title when she faces Taila Santos in the co-main event of UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore. Betting sites have installed the defending champion as a heavy favorite (the current line on DraftKings Sportsbook has Shevchenko at -630) and few are giving the relatively unknown Santos a chance.
By Jesse Holland MMAmania.com Jun 12, 2022, 12:18am EDT. UFC 275 live stream results, play-by-play updates for the Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka-led pay-per-view (PPV) MMA event TONIGHT (Sat., June 11, 2022) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium, also... +. Highlights! Maheshate Scores Massive Walkoff KO In Debut. by Dan Hiergesell MMAmania.com...
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. As some of you may know, I’ve been leading a...
The UFC 275 start time and TV schedule for the Teixeira vs. Prochazka event at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Saturday night is below. The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on two different mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
Alex Perez has a new opponent lined up, but now he gets to fight on a big pay-per-view card in Texas. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that with Askar Askarov being forced to withdraw from a scheduled July 16 pairing with Perez, the one-time flyweight title challenger will now face Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 277. The event takes place July 30 at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Ag. Fight was first to report the matchup.
Paulo Costa claimed he was drunk hours before challenging Israel Adesanya for the UFC title in Abu Dhabi. Then he showed up way too heavy for his main event bout with Marvin Vettori. Most recently, “Borrachinha” was accused of assaulting a nurse in Brazil. Glover Teixeira, a fellow...
At the UFC 275 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Singapore will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have live weigh-in video, which can be seen above. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka can weigh...
International Fight Week is capped off by UFC 276, and the summer pay-per-view event now has a poster. The UFC on Thursday released the official advertisement for the July 2 show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Featured on the image are the two headlining title fights: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier and Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3.
Glover Teixeira is ready for his first title defense, while Valentina Shevchenko is set for her seventh. Both defending champions successfully made weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for UFC 275, which takes place Saturday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Teixeira — No. 1 at light heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — weighed in at 205 pounds for his main event clash with No. 3 Jiri Prochazka, who also came in at 205 pounds.
Maheshate, the first Chinese fighter to earn a UFC contract via Dana White’s Contender Series, graduated to the octagon with a thunderous first-round knockout of Steve Garcia on the UFC 275 prelims. An aggressive Garcia walked right into a right hand that sent him face-first to the canvas, prompting...
Kai Kara-France is not sympathetic toward UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo’s complaint that the promotion put up an interim belt too soon. Kara-France agrees with UFC President Dana White that fighters fight, and fighters who don’t want to fight get left behind, champion or otherwise. “Bro, you missed...
Jon Anik has called many battles that took place inside the hallowed UFC octagon, but few, if any, can top the legendary strawweight title bout of UFC 248 between then champion Zhang Weili and longtime titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Following a 25-minute slugfest for the ages, Weili retained the championship via...
The UFC returns to pay-per-view on Saturday with an event in Singapore, headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka. UFC 275 also features a women’s flyweight title bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Taila Santos, plus a rematch of the 2020 “Fight of the Year” between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. It’s a big event, and there are A LOT of live dogs on the card this week, so let’s get to it.
Dana White already has a name in mind for Conor McGregor’s UFC return — and it’s not Jorge Masvidal. With talk of a potential McGregor vs. Masvidal bout gaining steam since the pair’s recent back-and-forth on social media, White was asked about the matchup ahead of UFC 275, and he revealed that a different name is currently his front-runner to fight McGregor.
