Pennsylvania State

The first major Senate race of 2024 is taking shape

By The Bharat Express News
thebharatexpressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Senate GOP primary has just ended. But Republicans here are already preparing for the Senate race in 2024. GOP leaders, donors and strategists are urging David McCormick, the former hedge fund CEO who lost by less than 1,000 votes to Mehmet Oz in this year’s Republican Senate...

www.thebharatexpressnews.com

Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

MARYLAND STATE

