Not everyone wants to watch a bunch of fading stars wearing tasteless checked trousers knock a little white object around a golf course. Strange, too, that Saudi Arabia is paying “rebel” players to do so in a breakaway tournament, given its dislike of dissidents of every stripe. Yet in this arena, as in so many others, the public interest has not been considered. That’s par for the course for the anti-democratic regime of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

GOLF ・ 27 MINUTES AGO