Carson City legal - 24844

Nevada Appeal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnder NRS 147.010 and NRS 155.020, notice is hereby given that Morgan Harrison has been appointed and qualified by the above-titled court on April 25, 2022 as Personal Representative of the Estate of Kelly...

www.nevadaappeal.com

Nevada Appeal

Letters to the Editor for June 8, 2022

The Carson Educational Support Association held its annual banquet May 7, at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City. At this banquet, many of the educational support professionals in the Carson City School District were recognized for their hard work and dedication to our schools and students. Our association consists of administrative assistants, clinical aides, custodians, maintenance workers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus attendants, nutrition workers, nurses, bilingual parent engagement coordinators, library media technicians, and IT workers.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: Is Steamboat Ditch leaking?

Reno, NEV — Viewer Leo Mendelsohn reached out to ask about water that has started accumulating in a field near his neighborhood. The water is collecting near a section of the Steamboat Ditch along Meridian Way which is near Skyline Boulevard. I checked with the city of Reno and...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

After Uvalde, Furlong speaks to school safety in Carson City

Nineteen children and two teachers died in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. The horror of event has touched Carson City, Sheriff Ken Furlong said. “People are afraid. This was an over-the-top horrific event,” he told the Appeal. Though, he added, Carson City is better prepared...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Mayor Bagwell talks money at Carson City Chamber event

Carson City is planning to outspend its revenue by $12 million for fiscal year 2023, but that’s with good reason. Mayor Lori Bagwell outlined the city budget at “Coffee and Conversation with the Mayor” at the Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. “Don’t panic that we’re overspending. …...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Election officials see spike in voters cutting off mail-in ballot barcodes

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting in Nevada wraps up Friday, and the Washoe County Registrar’s Office is alerting voters to a few issues they have seen with mail-in ballots. During a media briefing Thursday, the county said they have received at least one envelope with no ballot inside. They have also seen two mail-in ballots stuffed into one envelope.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Nevada County COVID-19 cases rise

A meeting between the media and a panel of heath care specialists Wednesday revealed that there are new concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Nevada County. Jill Blake of Nevada County Public Health said we are in the midst of a surge. She reported that they are only updating their dashboard on the public health website twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
cdcgamingreports.com

Legends Bay, first new casino in Reno-Sparks since 1995, on track to open in August

The Nevada Gaming Control Board Wednesday recommended licensing for the Legends Bay Casino in eastern Sparks. When it opens in August, Legends Bay will be the first new property in the Reno-Sparks metropolitan area since 1995, when the Silver Legacy opened in downtown Reno. The matter now goes before the...
nnbw.com

Work begins on 203 home project in Carson City

The Andersen Ranch Estates project between Ormsby Boulevard and Mountain Street has begun grubbing. The developer, Christy Corp., is preparing 48 acres to accommodate 203 homes. The controversial project was approved by the Carson City Planning Commission in December 2019. Residents were concerned about density, privacy, traffic, school crowding, and...
kunr.org

KUNR Today: Newsom wins California primary, Longtime Reno broadcaster Bob Carroll has passed away

Newsom wins California primary, is big favorite in November. California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a little-known Republican state senator in the November general election. Newsom overwhelmed the field in Tuesday’s primary, winning about 56% of the votes. Runner-up Brian Dahle got about 17%. Newsom is the overwhelming favorite to win a second term in November just one year after surviving a recall election. He will run on a progressive agenda that includes stricter gun laws and enhanced abortion services. Dahle, a farmer, says Newsom is out of touch with the struggles of regular Californians. He wants to suspend the state’s gas tax to give drivers a break at the pump, where a gallon of gas is now a record $6.37.
RENO, NV
kunr.org

Washoe County commissioner candidates talk transportation and homelessness at This Is Reno forum

Gustavo Sagrero: Let’s chat about the open races and who was at the forum. Lucia Starbuck: There are three commission seats up for grabs. Let’s start with District 5. District 5 represents the largest geographic region, including Somersett, North Valleys and Cold Springs. There are three Republicans running against each other in the primary, including incumbent Jeanne Herman [and Richard “Mo” Molezzo], who did not attend the forum.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Vandalism spree reported at facilities across Lyon County

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Authorities are reporting an increase in vandalism at facilities across Lyon County. City manager Jeff Page said metal stalls were torn down and toilets were ripped off the wall at Mark Twain Park in Dayton recently. Additionally, significant damage was reported...
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for June 8 to 10, 2022

It is fun to see a big girl play ball. She is conspicuously interesting at the bat. The bat is generally a great big board; and she holds it up with both hands; and when she sees the ball a coming, she just fires the bat at it with all her might and then runs as if she were afraid a cow were doing to toss her over the first fence.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Roper’s summer fan drive underway for Carson City seniors

Roper’s Heating and Air Conditioning is seeking donations of new, in-the-box fans for Carson City seniors. Dirk Roper, the owner of Roper’s, said this is his company’s fourth year collecting fans for the Carson City Senior Center. Roper’s has donated nearly 200 new fans to the Senior Center for distribution to local seniors over the past three years.
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

County ready to implement bail reform requirements July 1

Lyon County is ready to implement new bail reform requirements that mandate bail hearings with 48 hours of arrest, among other measures, Lyon County manager Jeff Page said. Assembly Bill 424 was passed in 2021 by the Nevada Legislature and is a law that has reformed bail procedures for persons arrested and held in the County Jail. The bill mandates that all arrestees appear before a judge within 48 hours of arrest for a bail hearing. The courts are also authorized to issue an order setting standards for releasing arrestees on their own recognizance before the mandated bail hearing.
SFGate

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Record-Courier

The June 9, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — It’s Buddy Night at the Carson Valley Days Carnival 5 p.m. today with one $35 ticket half off with the purchase of a ticket for full price. Presale tickets are $30 but won’t be accepted tonight. If you’re going to the carnival or anywhere...
GENOA, NV
KCRA.com

California 2022 Primary Election results: Nevada County races

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — June 7, 2022, is California's Primary Election, and KCRA 3 will monitor results for races in Nevada County on this page. Check back here for results as they start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. (IMPORTANT, app users CLICK HERE to see the results.)
KOLO TV Reno

Kids Cafe free smmer meals begins Monday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The 2022 Kids Cafe summer meals begins Monday at 34 places in the Reno-Sparks area. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will provide free daily meals. There are also offerings in Fernley and Schurz. Meals must be eaten on site. Kids Meal schedule: https://fbnn.org/gethelp/kidscafe/kidscafeschedule/. Kids Meal map:...
RENO, NV

