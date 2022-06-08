Carson City legal - 24844

The Carson Educational Support Association held its annual banquet May 7, at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City. At this banquet, many of the educational support professionals in the Carson City School District were recognized for their hard work and dedication to our schools and students. Our association consists of administrative assistants, clinical aides, custodians, maintenance workers, paraprofessionals, bus drivers, bus attendants, nutrition workers, nurses, bilingual parent engagement coordinators, library media technicians, and IT workers.
