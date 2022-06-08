ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is sounding more and more like an iPad Pro rival

By Tom Bedford
TechRadar
TechRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tAciD_0g43769F00
(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

With every new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak, it sounds a little less like a smartphone and more like a tablet - and a new leak is more evidence of that fact.

According to SamMobile(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab), Samsung is planning to release a version of the tablet with 1TB of storage. It's not quite clear where the site got this information, but that's double the max amount of space that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has.

If a device has huge amounts of storage space like that, it makes it really useful for professional-tier business users - you can store and edit loads of video files and photos, or play around with game assets.

These are things you'd commonly do on a tablet or other big-screen device - very few users would likely need a smartphone with 1TB of space.

In fact, most devices we see with 1TB of storage are tablets, like the iPad Pro, as it lets you store loads of files to work when you're on the go, and have loads of apps downloaded too. So in this way, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be an alternative to iPads - and because it's also likely to be super powerful, with a top-end chipset like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 being likely, it's most in line with the Pro-tier iPads.

Unfortunately, it's also likely that a 1TB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 would be very expensive - giving it another parallel to iPad Pros.

Analysis: a tablet by any other name

There are a few other leaked aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, aside from the ones we've detailed above, which make it sound like a small-form tablet.

Firstly, it will apparently be compatible with Samsung's S Pen stylus, and could even come with a slot for the thing.

It's also said to have one or even two under-display cameras, which would ensure the screen-to-body ratio for the device is bigger, giving you a better viewing experience.

Of course, the screen size is also an important factor in the tablet-like design - according to leaks, the main display (when the handset is unfolded) will be 7.6 inches across, or only a little bit smaller than the iPad mini (2021). That's much bigger than any standard smartphone on the market.

As a foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 definitely will be a smartphone for all intents and purposes - but it's sounding like it could have some popular tablet features too.

This could make it a tempting buy for those who want a phone that is also a tablet, and don't want to splash out on two separate devices. But we'll have to see what the device is like when it launches around August to be sure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3M6S_0g43769F00

Tom's role in the TechRadar team is to specialize in phones and tablets, but he also takes on other tech like electric scooters, smartwatches, fitness, mobile gaming and more. He is based in London, UK.

He graduated in American Literature and Creative Writing from the University of East Anglia. Prior to working in TechRadar freelanced in tech, gaming and entertainment, and also spent many years working as a mixologist. Outside of TechRadar he works in film as a screenwriter, director and producer.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Best 5G Phones for 2022

Superfast 5G speeds are something found on almost all of today's flagship phones, including the iPhone 13 series and Samsung's Galaxy S22. But it's not just the most expensive phones that give you access to such lofty data speeds. Various more budget-friendly options from Samsung and Motorola offer 5G connectivity while even Apple's cheapest iPhone SE is 5G-enabled too.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Pro#Samsung Galaxy#Ipad Mini#Ipad Pros
IFLScience

Refurbished iPad And Laptops For Up To 79 Percent Off

Whether you’re an Apple lover, a tried and true Windows user, or an adopter of the Chrome OS, we have something on sale for you this Memorial Day. Note that all these products are refurbished, but don’t let that dissuade you. All are quality devices with an aftermarket parts and labor warranty from a third party … and you’ll be reducing electronic waste, which is great for the environment. Plus think of all the extra money you will be saving, particularly with the added discount thanks to our Memorial Day Sale! But hurry, this sale only lasts until May 31!
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for June 2022

Are you searching for the best iPhone deals you can buy today? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
PC Magazine

Want Samsung's Super-Sized Galaxy S22 Ultra? It's on Sale Now

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a top seller in February, but if its super-sized price tag was too much for you, you can grab the phone at a discount on Amazon right now. Featuring all the hallmarks of Samsung's now-defunct Note lineup—big build, powerful hardware, long battery life, built-in S Pen stylus—the new model is available in several configurations, including 8GB RAM with 128GB storage(Opens in a new window) and 12GB RAM with 256GB(Opens in a new window) or 512GB(Opens in a new window) of storage. And they're all on sale now for upwards of 23% off the sticker price.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best cheap Android tablet 2022

The Android tablet market is somewhat barren for "flagship" tablets, but the budget and the mid-range market are full of great options. Whether you want a tablet for media consumption, or one with some extra "smarts," there's something for everyone. These are our favorite cheap Android tablets.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Tweaking this hidden MacBook setting solved my bedtime movie-watching woes

Getting the best possible experience from the tech you own is easier said than done, and it can be tempting to trust in a product’s out-of-the-box settings if you’re oblivious to – or have difficulty navigating – its customizable features. Despite working for a tech-focused publication,...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy A71 Cases 2022

Samsung's new Galaxy A71 is a beautiful device with many of the bells and whistles you could want, including a fantastic design. Now that you've picked one of these up for yourself, it's important to keep your new investment protected. We've have found the best cases you can get.
ELECTRONICS
Family Handyman

How To Lock a Door Without Using a Lock

There are many commonsense reasons why you’d want a little extra security. If you travel frequently, staying in hotel rooms or AirBnb rentals can be risky because doors don’t always lock securely, if they lock at all. Plus, cleaning staff and who knows who else has keys. Most...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Apple rumors point to a 15-inch MacBook Air, 12-inch laptop, and 14-inch iPad Pro

It has only been a few days since Apple introduced a new generation of its custom chip family with the M2 and a round of updated laptops, including the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. But even though the WWDC 2022 keynote is over, the rumor mill never stops. Now, there are more reports about what’s next in Apple’s pipeline, and several of the items will feel very familiar.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Windows 11 update accidentally brings the OS to older machines

The first major update to Windows 11 (allegedly called Sun Valley 2) is reportedly ready for release, but some last-minute testing appears to have raised questions about Microsoft's strict hardware requirements to run the operating system. It was accidentally released to every member of the Windows Insider Program within the Release Preview - even on unsupported devices.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

New Bluetooth version adds AirPods-like audio sharing to more headphones

We've updated this story with more details from the Bluetooth SIG about which Bluetooth version is needed to access Auracast and which devices will support it. There's a new Bluetooth variant rolling out within the next few months and you should know about it, because it'll bring significant changes to the way we share audio – some of them life-changing.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 review: The little smartphone that could

For the smallest of the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has refined its design and threw in a few hardware upgrades. But some spec changes could ruin the experience for users looking to upgrade to a small flagship Android smartphone. In our review, we test out the S22 to see if these changes make or break an otherwise great phone.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera: Everything we know so far

Samsung is said to be working on several camera upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 sometime during the company’s annual August Unpacked event. The cameras found on the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 can produce satisfying results,...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

39K+
Followers
42K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy