ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Japanese fugitive wanted for Covid relief fraud held in Indonesia

By Agnes Anya
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkKVb_0g436d2400
Mitsuhiro Taniguchi was arrested in the south of Sumatra island late Tuesday and flown to the capital Jakarta /AFP

Indonesian police have arrested a fugitive accused of masterminding a lucrative scheme in his native Japan to defraud a government fund offering Covid-19 relief subsidies, officials said Wednesday.

Mitsuhiro Taniguchi, 47, was arrested in Lampung province in the south of Sumatra island late Tuesday and flown to the capital Jakarta, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo told journalists.

The Japanese national and several associates are accused of submitting false applications to claim 960 million yen ($7.2 million) in Covid-19 relief funds meant for small businesses, according to Japanese media reports.

He was caught in a joint operation by immigration officers and local police, Prasetyo said, without giving details about the case.

It came after the Japanese embassy alerted Indonesian authorities to the whereabouts of a Japanese national whose passport had been revoked.

Indonesian police in a statement Wednesday said their Japanese counterparts had been "investigating an alleged fraud of subsidies for small businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic", but they did not confirm the amount accrued by Taniguchi's brazen scheme.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department had placed Taniguchi on an international wanted list after arresting his ex-wife and two sons on May 30 on suspicion of fraud, Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported.

Taniguchi will be deported in coordination with the embassy, Lampung immigration official Is Edy Eko Putranto told a press conference where the Japanese suspect was paraded before the media.

Police attache at the Japanese embassy Takayuki Miyagawa told the press conference the fugitive was arrested for "deceiving the Japan government for subsidies regarding Covid-19".

Taniguchi reportedly entered Indonesia in October 2020, several months after the scheme was uncovered by Japanese police.

He was living in Jakarta and frequently travelled to do business in Lampung, where he had been staying for a week when he was arrested.

The fugitive was using a limited-stay visa and was working in the country as a foreign investor helping locals to run fish farms, reportedly to raise money to appease his alleged collaborators.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow': Japan PM warns

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned a security summit Friday that "Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow", as concerns grow that China could invade democratic, self-ruled Taiwan.  "I myself have a strong sense of urgency that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow," said Kishida, whose country has joined Western-led sanctions against Russia.
POLITICS
AFP

Signs of something 'buried' in Amazon disappearance of journalist, expert

Authorities combing a remote corner of the Amazon for a missing British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert are investigating possible human remains and a spot where something appears to have been buried, officials said Friday. "It's as if someone had dug something at the site, buried something there," Maciel told journalists accompanying the search.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Fraud#Covid#Japanese#Sumatra#Indonesian#Asahi Shimbun
AFP

'No chance' Myanmar polls will be free and fair: US official

A top US government official said Saturday there was "no chance" the Myanmar junta's planned elections next year would be free and fair. "I think there's no chance it could be free and fair, and it can be an attempt to just manipulate the region, the international community," Chollet told the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
POLITICS
AFP

Serial 'predator' admits rapes and assaults as trial opens in France

A former janitor and family man accused of dozens of rapes and sexual assaults in France and Belgium went on trial Friday, saying he had acted on his "instinct of a hunger, a predator." Dino Scala, known as the "Rapist of the Sambre" after the river near several towns along the France-Belgium border where he operated, admitted to the court in Lille, northern France, that "I committed sexual assaults and rapes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Another member of Sri Lanka's ruling clan quits

Another member of Sri Lanka's ruling family quit public office on Thursday, denying responsibility for an economic crisis that has caused severe hardship in the island nation.  He has insisted that he had committed no wrongdoing in office. 
ASIA
AFP

Prosecutor seeks jail terms over Banksy work theft from Paris attack site

French prosecutors on Friday sought prison terms for eight men accused of stealing a Banksy artwork painted on the door of the Bataclan concert venue in Paris to honour 90 people killed in the 2015 terror attacks. Many concertgoers fled via the same alley when the Bataclan became the focal point of France's worst ever attacks since World War II, as Islamic State group jihadists in November 2015 killed 130 people at a string of sites across the capital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Dying children reflect brutal toll of Somalia drought

Arbay Mahad Qasim has already lost two children to a vicious drought, and now the Somali villager fears she could lose a third as her malnourished toddler Ifrah awaits treatment in a Mogadishu hospital. Barely out of her teens, Qasim is among dozens of weary parents crowding Banadir Maternity & Children Hospital, which has become ground zero for the starvation crisis sweeping across Somalia as a record drought grips the Horn of Africa.
AFRICA
AFP

'We must change': Japan's morning-after pill debate

When Megumi Ota needed the morning-after pill in Japan, she couldn't get a prescription in time under a policy activists call an attempt to "control" women's reproductive rights. - Limited choices - The debate comes with reproductive rights in the global spotlight.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
AFP

Five dead in US military aircraft crash

All five Marines on board a US military aircraft that crashed in southern California were confirmed dead on Thursday. The US military has suffered a number of crashes with the aircraft, including an accident in Norway in March that left four Marines dead. hg/ec
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Two killed in India protests over remarks against Prophet

Indian police shot dead two protesters and arrested more than 130 others during street rallies sparked by a ruling party official's remarks about the Prophet Mohammed, authorities told AFP Saturday. Prashant Kumar, a senior police officer in the state, told AFP that up to "136 protesting miscreants" had been arrested from six districts around Uttar Pradesh. 
ADVOCACY
AFP

China vows 'fight to the end' to stop Taiwan independence

China will "fight to the very end" to stop Taiwanese independence, the country's defence minister vowed Sunday, stoking already soaring tensions with the United States over the island.  "Those who pursue Taiwanese independence in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end," he added.
POLITICS
AFP

Australian defence minister introduced to Chinese counterpart

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed Sunday he was introduced to his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, the first such contact between the nations in more than two years. The defence minister said it was possible a meeting between them could occur on Sunday, the final day of the dialogue.
POLITICS
AFP

Ministers gather for high-stakes WTO meet

The World Trade Organization gathers ministers in Geneva Sunday to tackle pressing issues including global food security threatened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, overfishing and equitable access to Covid vaccines. - The tensions have not curbed WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala's zeal to press for agreements on a range of issues during the first ministerial gathering on her watch, especially as the global trade body strives to prove its worth after nearly a decade with no new large trade deals.
EUROPE
AFP

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

Shanghai will lock down a district of 2.7 million people on Saturday to conduct mass coronavirus testing, city authorities said, as the Chinese metropolis struggles to fully emerge from punishing curbs. The southwestern district of Minhang, home to 2.7 million people, will be placed under "closed management" on Saturday morning and all residents will be tested, district authorities said in a social media post on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Beijing delays school reopenings after new Covid outbreak

Most children in Beijing will not return to school next week as originally planned, Chinese officials said on Saturday, after an emerging Covid-19 outbreak prompted authorities to partly reverse a decision to resume in-person teaching. The announcement partly walked back a previous decision to send younger pupils back to school in phases, starting next week.
EDUCATION
AFP

'Acquit me,' Russian MH17 suspect tells Dutch judges

A Russian suspect accused of downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 told Dutch judges on Friday he had "nothing to do with the disaster", as the long-running trial concluded. A verdict is not expected until at least November 17, judges said on Friday. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Textile industry set to unravel under Pakistan's power crisis

Pakistan's textile exports are set to dramatically dip as the sector is hobbled by a nationwide energy crisis forcing daily power cuts on factories, with an industry leader warning about "a state of emergency" for the manufacturing hub. "The textile industry is in a state of emergency," Qasim Malik, the vice president of the Chamber of Commerce in the manufacturing hub of Sialkot, told AFP. With authorities forced to ration the power supply with staggered blackouts, Malik said the "unannounced and unscheduled" outages disrupt the textile supply chain, which is "causing millions of rupees of losses". 
INDUSTRY
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy