ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

OECD sees lower world growth due to Ukraine war's 'hefty price'

By Genya SAVILOV, Jonathan JACOBSEN, Valentin RAKOVSKY
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyODK_0g435Pez00
The Ukraine war has sent food and energy prices soaring /AFP

The OECD warned Wednesday that the world economy will pay a "hefty price" for Russia's invasion of Ukraine as it slashed its 2022 growth forecast and projected higher inflation.

The Paris-based organisation, which represents 38 mostly developed countries, is the latest institution to predict lower GDP growth due to the conflict, which has sent food and energy prices soaring.

In its latest economic outlook, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said global gross domestic product would grow by three percent in 2022 -- down sharply from the 4.5 percent estimated in December.

The OECD also doubled its forecast for inflation among its members -- which range from the United States to Australia, Japan, and Latin American and European nations -- to 8.5 percent, its highest level since 1988.

"The world is set to pay a hefty price for Russia's war against Ukraine," wrote the OECD's chief economist and deputy secretary-general, Laurence Boone, adding that a "humanitarian crisis is unfolding before our eyes".

"The extent to which growth will be lower and inflation higher will depend on how the war evolves, but it is clear the poorest will be hit hardest," Boone said.

"The price of this war is high and will need to be shared."

Before the war broke out, the outlook had appeared "broadly favourable" for 2022-23, with growth and inflation expected to return to normal after the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, said the OECD.

However, "the invasion of Ukraine, along with shutdowns in major cities and ports in China due to the zero-Covid policy, has generated a new set of adverse shocks," it said.

- Food shortage risk -

The OECD was supposed to publish its outlook in March, but it delayed its detailed assessment until now due to uncertainty over the war. At the time, it said the conflict could cut global GDP growth by "over one percentage point".

The World Bank revised its own figures on Tuesday, lowering its global growth forecast from 4.1 percent to 2.9 percent. The IMF cut its forecast by nearly one point to 3.6 percent in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RCii_0g435Pez00
Rising prices hit lower-income households /AFP

The OECD cut its growth forecast for the United States from 3.7 percent to 2.5 percent and that of China, the world's second biggest economy, from 5.1 percent to 4.4 percent. The eurozone's GPD is now seen growing by 2.6 percent instead of 4.3 percent while Britain's outlook was lowered to 3.6 percent from 4.7 percent.

The OECD noted that commodity prices had risen, hitting real income and spending, "particularly for the most vulnerable households".

"In many emerging-market economies the risks of food shortages are high given the reliance on agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine," it said.

The report warned that the "effects of the war in Ukraine may be even greater than assumed", raising as an example a scenario of Russia cutting gas supplies to Europe.

As central banks tighten their monetary policies to counter inflation, the report said sharp increases of interest rates could also hit growth more than anticipated.

- Covid risk -

The Covid pandemic, meanwhile, could take another turn for the worse.

"New more aggressive or contagious variants may emerge, while the application of zero-Covid policies in large economies like China has the potential to sap global demand and disrupt supply for some time to come," the OECD said.

Faced with these challenges, governments needed to protect the most vulnerable from the economic shockwaves, it added.

In the short term, "temporary, timely and well-targeted" fiscal measures would help the poorest households, the OECD said.

Over the medium- and long-term, governments would have to invest more in clean energy and defence spending.

"The world is already paying the price for Russia's aggression," wrote Boone.

"The choices made by policymakers and citizens will be crucial to determining how that price will be distributed across people and countries."

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oecd#World Economy#Ukraine#Imf#Latin American#European
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
China
AFP

Laying out pledges, Biden urges Americas to prove democracy works

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged leaders of the Americas to prove that democracy works as he laid out plans to boost economic cooperation and improve health and food access in a region where China has been making growing inroads. Biden laid out a new regionwide economic plan that was large on ideas but short on commitments, with no promises of further market access or funding.
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

World Bank warns of recession risk due to Ukraine war

Countries around the world are facing recession as the Ukraine war hits economies already rocked by the Covid pandemic, the World Bank has warned. Less developed countries in Europe and east Asia face a "major recession", it said. The risk of high inflation and low growth - so-called "stagflation" -...
BUSINESS
BBC

Ukraine war: WTO boss warns of global food crisis

A food crisis kicked off by the Ukraine war could last for years without intervention, the head of the World Trade Organization has said. African countries could be hit especially hard by wheat and fertilizer shortages, WTO director general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the BBC. Millions of tonnes of grain are...
WORLD
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Fate of Donbas at stake in Severodonetsk: Zelensky -  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the fate of the eastern industrial heartland of Donbas hinges on the fierce battle for the city of Severodonetsk, most of which has fallen to Russian forces. Russian forces have for weeks been concentrating their firepower on Severodonetsk and its sister city of Lysychansk across the river.
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

Marcos Jr says Philippines to uphold South China Sea ruling

Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Thursday he would uphold an international ruling against Beijing over the disputed South China Sea, insisting he would not let China trample on Manila's maritime rights. The South China Sea was a key obstacle in Manila's ties with Beijing and needed to be resolved, said Chester Cabalza of the Manila-based think tank International Development and Security Cooperation.
POLITICS
AFP

'Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow': Japan PM warns

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida warned a security summit Friday that "Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow", as concerns grow that China could invade democratic, self-ruled Taiwan.  "I myself have a strong sense of urgency that Ukraine today may be East Asia tomorrow," said Kishida, whose country has joined Western-led sanctions against Russia.
POLITICS
AFP

US consumers unlikely to get respite from inflation in May

The torrid pace of US inflation may have eased slightly in May, but prices have remained high to the detriment of Americans' wallets, sending President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve racing to help. "We estimate the 12-month change in overall CPI eased only slightly" to 8.2 percent, said Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics.
BUSINESS
AFP

AFP

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy