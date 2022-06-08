ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com

Mike Zunino idle Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Mike Zunino is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Francisco Mejia is starting at catcher over Zunino and hitting seventh. Zunino started the previous two games behind the plate for Tampa Bay. numberFire’s models...
ESPN

Alcantara pitches 9 scoreless, Marlins beat Nats in 10

MIAMI -- — Sandy Alcantara pitched nine scoreless innings, Jesús Aguilar hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Wednesday night. Alcantara extended his scoreless string to 18 innings and has completed at least eight innings in four of...
numberfire.com

Harold Ramirez on Rays' bench Thursday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals. Ramirez started at designated hitter Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Randy Arozarena is on DH duty and cleanup work Thursday while Manuel Margot moves over to left field and bats second. Brett Phillips is entering the lineup to play right field and bat sixth. Kevin Kiermaier is in center field and batting leadoff.
FOX Sports

Twins play the Rays in first of 3-game series

LINE: Rays -114, Twins -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins begin a three-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Minnesota has a 33-26 record overall and an 18-13 record at home. The Twins have hit 69 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.
FOX Sports

Marlins bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Astros

LINE: Astros -151, Marlins +129; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Houston Astros. Houston has a 15-8 record at home and a 36-21 record overall. The Astros rank fifth in the majors with 73 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.
