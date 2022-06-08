ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
The Guardian

Soccer parents gone wild: behind the stunning Reyna-Berhalter family feud

US soccer has many forces acting against its success. The country shunned the sport after the 1930s, leaving a men’s national team withering and winless. Even after years of progress, soccer lags behind indigenous sports in a crowded marketplace. Add one more powerful force to that list. Entitlement. Also...

