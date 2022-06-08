China's BYD will supply EV batteries to 'good friend' Elon Musk 'very soon'

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — routinely referred to as AOC — is one of the most famous house representatives on social media. Her vocal attitude toward the rights of the economically deprived strata of the society and her massive social media presence were among the reasons that helped her become the youngest member of the U.S. Congress in 2018. Her influence on social media also means she is often publicly disrespected by Republican supporters, including Twitter's prospective owner, Elon Musk, who recently suggested that he switched sides to oppose Democrats' politics of "division & hate."

