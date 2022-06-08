This Is the Parish in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 117,661 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,660 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Shreveport-Bossier City, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Shreveport metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, De Soto Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 7,014 confirmed infections in De Soto Parish, or 25,772 for every 100,000 people.

Though De Soto Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Shreveport metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 496 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in De Soto Parish, above the 447 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Shreveport-Bossier City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 De Soto Parish, LA 25,772 7,014 496 135 2 Caddo Parish, LA 25,828 64,146 466 1,158 3 Webster Parish, LA 26,800 10,621 474 188 4 Bossier Parish, LA 28,447 35,880 391 493

