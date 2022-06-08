ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island 2022: All the best memes and reactions from episode two

 3 days ago
Love Island episode two, what to say? What to say...

The first episode is always a bit slow as people get to know each other, but after sharing beds and stories on day one the islanders relaxed and stirred up some delightful drama yesterday that ended in the first semi recoupling of the series.

People at home got used to their new summer best friends too as they revealed more and more of their personalities in silly games and chats.

And so, another episode brought a fresh round of memes on Twitter.

People reminisced about past contestants and how they would handle the drama:

\u201cToby would have been through all these women and be on his way to Casa amor by now this is a shambles #loveisland\u201d

— Rebecca Geoghegan (@Rebecca Geoghegan) 1654632955

Which meant the return of that Curtis Pritchard meme:

\u201ccurtis at home watching other people make coffees #LoveIsland\u201d

— \ud83d\udc95 (@\ud83d\udc95) 1654633445

\u201ccurtis at home seeing nobody offering anyone a coffee or tea so they\u2019re ready for the day #loveisland\u201d

— bate kush (@bate kush) 1654633857

The eight year age gap between Gemma and Davide, who coupled up at the end of the episode, made people a little uncomfortable:

\u201cA 27 year old with a 19 year old?? #LoveIsland\u201d

— Sasha (@Sasha) 1654636032

\u201che\u2019s only gone and picked the 19 year old #LoveIsland\u201d

— grace (@grace) 1654635585

\u201cGemma and Davide after retiring to Sicily #loveisland\u201d

— Jake Quickenden (@Jake Quickenden) 1654632273

\u201cIt\u2019s 1:36am and it don\u2019t sit right with me that a 27 yr old can be with a 19 yr old #loveisland\u201d

— Toby (@Toby) 1654648669

And people weren't happy with how the boys reacted to Paige revealing she has kissed ten girls in her time:

\u201cthe boys when they find out bisexuality wasn\u2019t an urban myth after all #loveisland\u201d

— electra\ud83c\udf52 (@electra\ud83c\udf52) 1654634403

As always, people thought Twitter memes were one of the best parts of the show:

\u201cme watching love island and reading twitter at the same time #LoveIsland\u201d

— will (@will) 1654632316

And they are starting to form opinions about the islanders:

\u201cpaige is the type of girl to lend you eyelash glue & tell you ur nipple is out in the club #LoveIsland\u201d

— lewys (@lewys) 1654632856

\u201cThank god they have their names on them water bottles because none of these people are distinctive or memorable #LoveIsland\u201d

— CEO of Yelling FRSA (@CEO of Yelling FRSA) 1654632736

Episode three airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and we already know two new people are entering the villa. We hope they whip up some pure chaos and if they do, we're ready for the memes about it.

Enjoyed this article? Then click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help it rise through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.

