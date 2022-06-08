This Is the County in the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 721,716 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,455 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Orlando metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Seminole County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 109,867 confirmed infections in Seminole County, or 24,142 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Seminole County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Orlando metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 243 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Seminole County, below the 270 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Seminole County, FL 24,142 109,867 243 1,104 2 Lake County, FL 26,832 89,983 451 1,512 3 Orange County, FL 30,372 401,275 216 2,852 4 Osceola County, FL 35,613 120,591 341 1,153

