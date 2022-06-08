This Is the County in the Madison, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Madison metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 173,132 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,748 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Madison, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Madison metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Iowa County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,595 confirmed infections in Iowa County, or 23,688 for every 100,000 people.

Though Iowa County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Madison metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 127 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Iowa County, above the 114 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Madison metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Iowa County, WI 23,688 5,595 127 30 2 Green County, WI 26,470 9,758 149 55 3 Dane County, WI 26,704 141,491 98 520 4 Columbia County, WI 28,599 16,288 228 130

