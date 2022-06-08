This Is the County in the Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Salisbury metropolitan area, which covers parts of Maryland and Delaware, a total of 100,162 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,102 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Salisbury, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Salisbury metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Worcester County in Maryland has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 9,041 confirmed infections in Worcester County, or 17,534 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Worcester County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Salisbury metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 310 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Worcester County, below the 359 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Salisbury metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Maryland where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Worcester County, MD 17,534 9,041 310 160 2 Wicomico County, MD 20,056 20,492 322 329 3 Somerset County, MD 20,787 5,350 291 75 4 Sussex County, DE 29,734 65,279 396 870

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .