This Is the County in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 38,099 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,354 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Valdosta, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Brooks County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,439 confirmed infections in Brooks County, or 22,014 for every 100,000 people.

Though Brooks County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Valdosta metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 557 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Brooks County, above the 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Brooks County, GA 22,014 3,439 557 87 2 Lanier County, GA 22,101 2,291 232 24 3 Echols County, GA 23,485 938 300 12 4 Lowndes County, GA 27,431 31,431 342 392

