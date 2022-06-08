ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

This Is the County in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g4306Oi00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 195,619 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,217 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albany-Schenectady-Troy is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Schoharie County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,507 confirmed infections in Schoharie County, or 17,558 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schoharie County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albany metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 115 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Schoharie County, below the 170 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Schoharie County, NY 17,558 5,507 115 36
2 Albany County, NY 21,490 66,065 174 536
3 Rensselaer County, NY 22,072 35,190 167 267
4 Saratoga County, NY 22,837 51,926 151 344
5 Schenectady County, NY 23,844 36,931 201 311

