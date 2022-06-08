ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

This Is the County in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g4305Vz00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 45,790 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,886 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Terre Haute, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sullivan County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,342 confirmed infections in Sullivan County, or 25,693 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sullivan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Terre Haute metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 366 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sullivan County, compared to 385 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Sullivan County, IN 25,693 5,342 366 76
2 Clay County, IN 26,310 6,911 335 88
3 Vermillion County, IN 26,767 4,165 488 76
4 Vigo County, IN 27,274 29,372 385 415

