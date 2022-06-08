This Is the County in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 792,282 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,148 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pinellas County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 224,183 confirmed infections in Pinellas County, or 23,404 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pinellas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tampa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 353 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pinellas County, compared to 337 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pinellas County, FL 23,404 224,183 353 3,383 2 Hernando County, FL 24,036 43,912 603 1,102 3 Pasco County, FL 25,297 129,167 376 1,922 4 Hillsborough County, FL 28,648 395,020 277 3,816

