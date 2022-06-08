This Is the County in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 861,358 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,432 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marin County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 41,448 confirmed infections in Marin County, or 15,923 for every 100,000 people.

Though Marin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 113 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marin County, compared to 108 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Marin County, CA 15,923 41,448 113 293 2 San Francisco County, CA 17,692 153,928 101 879 3 Alameda County, CA 18,236 299,752 114 1,868 4 San Mateo County, CA 19,044 145,866 93 710 5 Contra Costa County, CA 19,445 220,364 116 1,310

