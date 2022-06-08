ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

This Is the County in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g4301z500 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 103,879 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,744 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Peoria than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marshall County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,851 confirmed infections in Marshall County, or 24,173 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Peoria metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 263 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, below the 312 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marshall County, IL 24,173 2,851 263 31
2 Peoria County, IL 26,981 49,770 281 519
3 Woodford County, IL 27,905 10,832 289 112
4 Stark County, IL 28,473 1,566 600 33
5 Tazewell County, IL 29,032 38,860 353 473

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

