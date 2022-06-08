This Is the County in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 52,632 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,916 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Macon is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crawford County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,793 confirmed infections in Crawford County, or 14,525 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crawford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Macon metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 446 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Crawford County, below the 522 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Crawford County, GA 14,525 1,793 446 55 2 Jones County, GA 17,914 5,114 382 109 3 Twiggs County, GA 18,844 1,561 845 70 4 Monroe County, GA 22,181 5,991 644 174 5 Bibb County, GA 24,870 38,173 515 790

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .