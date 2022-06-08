This Is the County in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 113,233 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,678 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Springfield, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,845 confirmed infections in Dallas County, or 23,304 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 442 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 357 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dallas County, MO 23,304 3,845 442 73 2 Webster County, MO 23,841 9,079 389 148 3 Greene County, MO 24,650 71,097 361 1,042 4 Christian County, MO 25,066 21,124 314 265 5 Polk County, MO 25,636 8,088 342 108

