ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IA

This Is the County in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g42zxaR00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 170,809 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,933 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Des Moines-West Des Moines than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,205 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 20,170 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Des Moines metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, IA 20,170 3,205 252 40
2 Guthrie County, IA 22,400 2,391 440 47
3 Warren County, IA 25,909 12,789 271 134
4 Polk County, IA 27,142 128,727 234 1,108
5 Dallas County, IA 28,210 23,697 173 145

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
State
Iowa State
County
Madison County, IA
Madison County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Colorado With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Missouri With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
MISSOURI STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 710,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 84.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Financial Advisors#Least#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 710,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 84.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in South Carolina With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in California With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in New Mexico With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FARMINGTON, NM
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Rhode Island With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Georgia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
GEORGIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Florida With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 83.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7. More than 998,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 32.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending June 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

118K+
Followers
81K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy