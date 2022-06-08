This Is the County in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 170,809 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,933 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Des Moines-West Des Moines than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,205 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 20,170 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Des Moines metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 232 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Madison County, IA 20,170 3,205 252 40 2 Guthrie County, IA 22,400 2,391 440 47 3 Warren County, IA 25,909 12,789 271 134 4 Polk County, IA 27,142 128,727 234 1,108 5 Dallas County, IA 28,210 23,697 173 145

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .