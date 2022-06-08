ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0g42zuwG00 To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 121,214 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,790 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lafayette, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Martin Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,433 confirmed infections in St. Martin Parish, or 23,130 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Martin Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 353 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Martin Parish, above the 301 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 St. Martin Parish, LA 23,130 12,433 353 190
2 Acadia Parish, LA 24,190 15,135 470 294
3 Vermilion Parish, LA 24,471 14,650 374 224
4 Lafayette Parish, LA 25,238 60,594 209 501
5 Iberia Parish, LA 25,315 18,402 362 263

