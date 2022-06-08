This Is the County in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 46,167 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,370 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,209 confirmed infections in Dixon County, or 21,041 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 191 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 340 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dixon County, NE 21,041 1,209 191 11 2 Union County, SD 22,043 2,745 410 51 3 Plymouth County, IA 25,444 6,371 399 100 4 Woodbury County, IA 28,290 28,968 333 341 5 Dakota County, NE 33,834 6,874 349 71

