This Is the County in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 416,644 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,240 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jacksonville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 55,230 confirmed infections in Clay County, or 26,644 for every 100,000 people.

Though Clay County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jacksonville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 414 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, above the 359 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Clay County, FL 26,644 55,230 414 859 2 St. Johns County, FL 27,823 65,524 242 571 3 Duval County, FL 28,571 264,059 371 3,431 4 Nassau County, FL 28,576 23,026 367 296 5 Baker County, FL 31,690 8,805 511 142

