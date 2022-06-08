This Is the County in the Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbus metropolitan area, which covers parts of Georgia and Alabama, a total of 63,953 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,783 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Columbus is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Columbus metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Russell County in Alabama has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 10,204 confirmed infections in Russell County, or 17,529 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Russell County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbus metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 163 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Russell County, below the 360 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbus metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Russell County, AL 17,529 10,204 163 95 2 Marion County, GA 17,928 1,521 601 51 3 Harris County, GA 18,249 6,130 336 113 4 Muscogee County, GA 19,633 38,612 421 828 5 Chattahoochee County, GA 69,527 7,486 204 22

